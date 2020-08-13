At least 2,725 patients recover and go home in past 24 hours

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted 27,712 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 11,86,923 on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however stands at 8.79 per cent.



Around 2,936 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. A total 1,04,326 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state till Wednesday.

The state has witnessed release of 2,725 patients from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 76,120. The discharge rate reached 72.96 per cent on Wednesday.

The death toll in the past 24 hours reached 54. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,203. Kolkata has witnessed 619 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 19 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 29,804. North 24-Parganas saw 589 new cases on Wednesday and the total number of cases has reached 22,279 cases in North 24-Parganas.

The district has seen 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 10,372 Covid cases so far out of which 272 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 4,923 Covid cases till date out of which 113 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. One person died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 255 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients has gone up 7,664 till Wednesday.

As many as 62 testing labs have so far been set up across the state. There are 84 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 29 are run by the government.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 11,775 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 36.57.

There are around 582 government quarantine centers across the state. The total number of people in the government quarantine centers is 2,703.

Around 1,06,519 people have already been released from the government quarantine centers.

The state government has so far set up 109 Safe Homes across Bengal. The total number of beds in Safe Home is 7,126. There are around 1,735 patients undergoing treatment at these Safe Homes currently. Around 28,838 people are currently in home quarantine while around 4,02,173 people have already been released from home quarantine. There are a total 948 ICU beds in Covid hospitals. The total number of ventilators in Covid hospitals stands at 715 so far.

Meanwhile, Coochbehar has registered 44 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total tally of Covid cases in the district has reached 1,495. Darjeeling has witnessed a total 3,232 Covid cases so far out of which 82 cases were found in the past 14 hours.