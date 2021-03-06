At least 263 discharged in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen 255 fresh Covid cases across the state in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected people to 5,76,176 so far.



Around 5,62,675 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 263 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 97.66 per cent on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.65. Bengal has so far carried out 86,58,929 Covid samples till Friday out of which 20,851 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State has seen two deaths in the past 24 hours. Both the deaths were reported in North 24-Parganas.

Around 3,102 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,511 people so far. Kolkata has seen 78 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,777 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,428 out of which 72 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 15 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,267.

Hooghly has witnessed 6 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,673.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,902 Covid cases so far out of which 14 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,471 cases so far out of which 4 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 12 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.27 on Friday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds still functional in Covid hospitals. Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,72,630 general queries till date out of which around 701 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,82,215 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 4. .