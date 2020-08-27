At least 25 antique idols seized

Kolkata: The Customs department has seized 25 antique idols of Hindu Gods and others from South Dinajpur on Sunday night,

The Experts from Akshaya Kumar Maitreya Heritage Museum under University of North Bengalhave confirmed that the idols are antiques and are worth Rs. 35.3 crore.

According to the Customs officials, on Sunday night the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), West Bengal, seized 25 antiques from South Dinajpur which were being taken to Bangladesh, through Kaliyaganj border. These 25 seized artefacts are a cultural heritage of India and consist of 7 Stone Idols of Goddess Parvati, Manasha, Lord Vishnu and Lord Surya. Also seven Metallic artefacts made of Bronze and octoalloy (Ashtadhatu) used for casting metallic idols in Hindu and Jain Temples and 11 Terracotta idols, ranging from 9th Century AD to 16th Century AD.