At least 22 more Kolkata Police personnel test +ve

kolkata: Cops of Kolkata Police had been alerted and instructed to take precautionary measures while performing their duties in view of the increasing number of Covid cases among the police personnel across the city.

It was found that among the Covid positive police personnel, a good number of cops were getting infected for the second time. On Monday, 22 more Kolkata Police personnel were found Covid positive including a Deputy Commissioner ranked official. However, all of them have mild symptomats and are in home isolation. Till date, 85 Kolkata cops have been infected with Covid.

According to sources, OCs of all the traffic guards and police stations have been asked to segregate a room for isolation purposes. In case any police personnel feel sick, they would either be sent to home or to keep in isolation till he or she gets shifted. This apart, traffic police personnel have been instructed to maintain physical distancing norms as much as possible while intercepting any vehicle and prosecuting the drivers.