At least 20 people hurt after two buses collide at Howrah Bridge

KOLKATA: At least 20 passengers were injured after two buses collided head on in Thursday morning on Howrah bridge.



Around 9:40 am, a bus of route number 24B was moving towards Howrah railway station while the other bus of route number 59 was moving towards Kolkata.

It had been alleged that near the pillar number 6, the bus of route number 24B somehow crossed the central line and came in front of the other bus. Before any of the drivers could apply brake, the head on collision took place.

Traffic cops of Howrah railway station traffic guard of Howrah Police started rescuing the passengers. Within few minutes, cops of Howrah bridge traffic guard of Kolkata Police reached spot and joined the rescue operation. The passengers were rushed to Howrah state general hospital.

One passenger was admitted at the hospital while others were discharged after necessary treatment. Sources informed that mechanical examination of both the buses will be conducted to ascertain if any problem was there or not.