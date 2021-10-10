At least 2 dead, 2 injured as portion of a dilapidated house collapses

Kolkata: At least two were killed and two others were injured after a portion of a dilapidated house in Rabindra Sarani collapsed on Saturday.



Fire department, disaster management team and police officials reached the spot for rescue operations.

The police said a portion of the building collapsed at around 5 pm. Upon hearing a loud gong, locals went to the spot and found people trapped inside the debris. The police along with the disaster management team went to the site and extricated them.

The deceased have been identified as Md Toufik (20) and Rajib Gupta (47).

Toufik, resident of Gora Chand Road, who was riding a scooter and passing through the three-storied building situated at 156 Rabindra Sarani when the balcony of the second floor fell on him. He was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Gupta, a pedestrian and resident of K P Shah Street, was shifted to Vishudhanand Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The pedestrians—Pradip Das (39) and Subhash Hazra (32) - are undergoing treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. Police have put barricades around to restrict pedestrians from walking near the house.

According to the locals, there were a few people living on the ground floor of the building but they escaped unharmed.