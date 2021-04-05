At least 1,957 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hrs

kolkata: Daily Covid infection in the State jumped up to 1,957 on Sunday from what remained at 1,736 on Saturday. This is the highest infection ever since the Covid curve flattened.



The total tally of infected patients so far in Bengal has gone up to 5,93,615 till Sunday. Around 5,73,118 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 644 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 96.55 percent on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.40. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 15.19 on Sunday. The state has so far carried out 92,78,233 Covid sample tests out of which 26,768 were performed in the past 24 hours.

Four died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,344. Kolkata has registered two deaths while North 24-Parganas and West Burdwan each have seen one death. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,130. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,537 people so far. Around 634 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 462 fresh cases.

The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,35,637 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,27,553. South 24-Parganas has registered 120 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 38,311. Hooghly has witnessed 103 Covid cases in the past

24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,447. Howrah has so far registered a total 37,381 Covid cases so far out of which 174 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on

Sunday. The Health department has so far addressed 15,93,852 general queries till date out of which around 930 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,88,550 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till April 3.