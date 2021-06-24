At least 1,925 test +ve; 38 deaths reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has slightly gone up as the number reached 1,925 on Wednesday from what remained at 1,852 on Tuesday.



The total number of infected cases has therefore gone up to 14,87,363 Covid cases till Wednesday. Around 2,017 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,47,510 so far till Wednesday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 38 on Wednesday from what remained at 47 Tuesday and the total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,475. The number of active cases remained at 22,378 on Wednesday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.32 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.46 on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 9.04. Bengal has so far conducted 1,38,39,455 Covid sample tests so far with around 55,589 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 7 Covid deaths on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 9 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 2 deaths, Howrah 3, Hooghly 3, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, Bankura 1, Birbhum 1, Nadia 3, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 6. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 178 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 216. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,866 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,418 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Wednesday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 63 in the state. No new suspected cases have however been reported. No deaths were reported among suspected cases. No new death has been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 16 on Wednesday and 33 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 150 in the state so far.