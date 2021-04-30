At least 1,33,135 people vaccinated on Thursday

kolkata: The State Health department on Thursday carried out 1,152 sessions and around 1,33,135 people were vaccinated in the State. Bengal has so far vaccinated a total 1,07,75,481 people including health workers. Out of this, around 86,378 received both doses.



Around 27,608 people took the first dose and 69, 462 took the second dose on Thursday. On Wednesday, around 1,85,727 people were vaccinated across the State. No AEFI cases were reported on Thursday.

Around 4 lakh doses of Covishield which arrived in the city on Wednesday are not able to meet the requirements of various Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) in the state which are almost running dry.

These doses were circulated among various CVCs in the city and also the districts.

Many of CVCs across Bengal failed to meet their target of vaccinations on Thursday. State has seen chaos in various CVCs in the past few days. The beneficiaries often get agitated when they fail to get a jab after standing in the queue for a long time.

The State Health department has set a target of conducting around 5 lakh vaccinations in each day but managed to vaccinate 1.7 lakh to 2 lakh on an average basis due to the non-supply of vaccine from the Centre.

Many of the CVCs have already started administering vaccines to those who have already taken the first dose.

The State Health department also tried to ensure that those who have already received one dose do not face difficulties in getting the second.

If the gap between two doses prolongs beyond a certain period of time, the efficacy of the vaccine may be reduced. There have been instances of trouble at the CVCs.

On Wednesday, some elderly people put up roadblocks on Sodepur-Madhyamgram road after failing to get a second dose. Health workers at a health center in Nadia's Chakdaha were manhandled on Tuesday.