At least 120 train services cancelled

KOLKATA: At least 120 train services were cancelled in the Howrah and Sealdah Division on Wednesday after several Railway frontline staff tested positive. "Today, few non-peak hour passenger trains and EMU locals in Howrah and Sealdah Divisions were cancelled as many frontline staff including Guard and Driver tested positive," said an official of Eastern Railway.

In Howrah Division, 19 pairs of suburban EMU locals remained cancelled. This apart, 16 passenger trains also remained cancelled in the Howrah Division.

These passenger trains include Azimganj – Rampurhat Passenger, Rampurhat - Barddhaman Passenger, Azimganj - Rampurhat Passenger, Rampurhat - Azimganj Passenger, Azimganj - Nalhati Passenger, Nalhati – Azimganj Passenger, among others. In Sealdah Division, a total of 33 pairs of non-peak hour EMU locals remained cancelled on Wednesday. Among which five pair remain cancelled in Sealdah – Barrackpore section, six pair in Sealdah – Duttapurkur – Habra – Bangaon section, four pair in Sealdah – Naihati section, one pair in Sealdah – Dankuni section, one pair in Sealdah – Dum Dum Cantt. Section, one pair in Naihati – Ranaghat section, one pair in Hasnabad section, among other services.