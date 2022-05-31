At his Shyamnagar rally, humane side of Abhishek comes to fore

kolkata: The people of Shyamnagar witnessed the humane side of Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, when he stopped his convoy and helped a person who had fallen from his two-wheeler on Ghoshpara Road.



Abhishek was on his way to Annapurna Cotton Mill ground to address a gathering.

He saw a person, who had fallen from his two-wheeler. Abhishek asked the driver to stop his vehicle and went to the person. The police personnel on duty were taken aback. By then, the police had helped him up again. Abhishek talked to him and asked him whether he needed any medical assistance.

When he was addressing the meeting, he found some people had been making noise.

On enquiry, he found that a lady had received electric shock. He stopped his speech asked police personnel to take her to the ambulance.

She was taken to the room which was meant for Abhishek, where she received treatment. After the meeting ended while coming down from the podium, he saw another woman who had fallen sick because of excessive heat and humidity. He went to her, made necessary arrangements to comfort her and then left the area.