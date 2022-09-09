At Haripal's 'Babur Bari', Puja begins only after family's eldest female gives nod

KOLKATA: In the history of Bengal's cultural awakening, Durga Puja plays a crucial role. There is probably no documented history that gives a definite idea as to when the clubs started organising Pujas like the way it is celebrated now.



But, there are many traditional homestead Durga Pujas being celebrated across Bengal since several years. Though there is no definite proof regarding the beginning of these Pujas, the legacy of these household Pujas mainly passed down from one generation to another through oral tradition.

'Babur Bari' Durga Puja, which is held in Hooghly's Haripal, is more than 400-year-old, as claimed by the present family members. There is some uniqueness in the Puja celebration of 'Babur Bari'.

Before the Puja starts, the eldest male member of the family seeks permission from the eldest female member of the family. After the woman member gives permission, the Puja is started by bursting of firecrackers. Radha Govinda Puja is also performed alongside Durga Puja here. During Sandhi Puja, 'arati' is performed by two priests separately for Radha Govinda and Goddess Durga.

The Puja that belongs to the Bhattacharya family brings forth many old cultural traditions. It was learnt from the local people that one Rashbehari Bhattacharya was a Zamindar in that area around 500 years ago.

His son Krishnanath Bhattacharya was a worshipper of Govinda (Vishnu). He ventured out for Vrindavan but he received a command during his dream that a celestial divine asked him to begin Govinda worship in his own village in Hooghly. Thus, the Puja started. Later, the custom was introduced where Maa Durga was also worshipped alongside Radha Govinda.

It may be mentioned here that after two years of shutdown, many traditional homestead Durga Pujas in Kolkata and districts will now allow Puja revelers to enter into their Puja pandals, leaving behind the shadow of the pandemic.

Traditional household Pujas in the city have always been a centre of attraction for the visitors as a result many of these Pujas are known to be crowd-pullers, besides the club Pujas.

The 'bonedi baris' in the city have now decided to conduct the Pujas the way it had been carried out during the pre-Covid time.