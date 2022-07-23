At 99.20%, Dedipya of Comm stream scores highest marks

Kolkata: Leading CBSE schools in the city performed exceedingly well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII examinations the results of which were declared on Friday.



Congratulating the students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future."

In Mahadevi Birla World Academy among the 251 students who appeared, 116 scored above 90 percent, 78 above 80 percent while 45 scored above 70 percent.

Shomili De, Vanisha Kumar, Devanshi Goenka and Somedutta Chakraborty from Science, Commerce and Humanities occupied the first three positions.

Similarly brilliant results were scored by students at Delhi Public School, Ruby Park. Dedipya Mukherjee of Commerce scored the highest percentage of 99.20; Sulagna Ghosh of Science, Nandini Thirani of Commerce and Priyanjana Modi of Humanities came second with 98.60 percent each; Garima Goel and Khusal Kothari of Commerce came third with 98.40 percent each.

Mukherjee said that his score has landed well on his expectation. Despite having to go through multiple online and offline setting classes, he is grateful to have adapted well to any medium. For him, discipline and hard work are the primary ingredients to achieving a good score. He is currently navigating his way through applications to various universities in India.

The South Point High School too had top scorers — Ovia Roy of Humanities and Janhvi Shaw of Science scored a whopping 99 percent each, while Preeti Dey from Commerce scored 97.8 percent.

A student from Shikshayatan School Khushi Chowdhury scored 99.2 percent.

Overall pass percentage of class 12 students of Bhubaneswar region is 90.37 against 92.71 percent of the national level. There has been a dip in the region's pass percentage since last year's 99.55 percent. The region includes Orissa, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. Girls have done better than boys in the pass percentage by 3.29 percent.

Earlier on Friday at 2 pm, the board also released class X results. South Point High School had two top scorers — both Ishita Bhattacharya and Anyatama Bhattacharya scored 99.4 percent.

In Delhi Public School Ruby Park, topper Anurag Saha scored 99.60. The second position was held by Ahana Pal with 99.20 and third by Ilika Bera with 99 percent.

From Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Tanvi Agarwal scored 99.8 percent.

Overall pass percentage of class X students of Bhubaneswar region is 96.46 percent against 94.40 percent of the national level. This year, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. To avoid unhealthy competition amongst students, the board will not be declaring a merit list.