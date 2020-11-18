At 92.04 %, state logs highest Coronavirus recovery rate

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed the highest recovery rate in Covid so far on Tuesday



as the figure reached 92.04 per cent.

As many as 4,388 patients have been released from various hospitals and other health units in the past 24 hours while the new infection on Tuesday stood at 3,654.

As many as 4,03,340 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,38,217.

The state has so far carried out 53,01,162 Covid tests so far out of which 44,238 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.27 per cent on Tuesday.

Bengal has registered 52 Covid deaths in the past 24

hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,766. Kolkata has witnessed 752 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 95,504.

North 24-Parganas saw 710 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 90.193. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 28,767 Covid cases so far out of which 185 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 232 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 28,736. Hooghly has

witnessed 218 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached

22,172.

Darjeeling registered 167 new cases on Tuesday and the total tally has gone up to

13,864.

Nadia has witnessed 222 new

cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 15,489.

Bengal has so far set up 95 testing labs and there are 101 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state so far. The number of home quarantined people stands at 93,767 while 8,95,213 people have been released from the home

quarantines.

There are a total 200 safe homes across the state so far.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds.

As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 29.15 per cent.