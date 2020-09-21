At 87.05%, Bengal reports highest recovery rate till date

Kolkata: As many as 1,95,972 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the Covid so far. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.05 per cent on Sunday which is the highest so far. Bengal has carried out 27,90,518 Covid tests so far out of which 45,656 samples were tested in the past 24 hours which is the highest in any single day so far.



Around 3,177 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. The total tally of infected patients in the state has reached 2,25,137. Around 2,958 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The state government has managed to secure the percentage of positive cases out of samples tested at as low as 8.07 per cent which is the lowest so far. Positivity rate in many states still continues to rise while in the case of Bengal the curve is gradually going down. Positivity test is an indicator of the prevalence of Covid infection in the community.

Bengal has seen 61 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,359. Kolkata

has witnessed 514 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 50,127.

North 24-Parganas saw 507 new cases on Sunday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 45,192. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 16,448 Covid cases so far out of which 218 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 219 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 15,166 till Sunday. Hooghly has witnessed 170 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 11,239.

Darjeeling registered 99 new Covid cases on Sunday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,008. Alipurduar has registered 88 new cases while Coochbehar saw 86, Malda 91, Murshidabad 101, Nadia 102 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.