At 85.40%, Bengal touches highest recovery rate so far

Kolkata: Bengal registered the highest recovery rate of Covid patients on Monday as the figure reached 85.40 per cent. Around 3,021 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.



More than 1,57,029 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of 1,83,865. Bengal has carried out 42,216 Covid tests in the past 24 hours.

The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 22,00,906 samples have so far been tested. The

percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.35 per cent. Around 3,077 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has seen 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,620.

Kolkata has registered 458 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 43,542. North 24-parganas saw 576 new cases on Monday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 38,287.

North 24-Parganas has seen 13 deaths in the past 24

hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 14,316 Covid cases so far out of which 110 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 203 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 12,610 till Monday. Around 2 people died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 271 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 8,920.

Darjeeling registered 110 new Covid cases on Monday and the total number of infected patients reached 5,680.

Alipurduar and Coochbehar both have seen 92 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.