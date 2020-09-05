At 84.86%, Bengal records highest recovery rate so far

Kolkata: Bengal also registered the highest recovery rate of Covid patients on Saturday as the figure reached 84.86 per cent. Around 3,248 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,50,801.



Bengal has carried out the highest number of Covid tests on Saturday the number touched 45,781. The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 21,12,185 samples have so far been tested in the state so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.41 per cent. The total number of Covid cases has reached 1,77,701 on Saturday out of which around 3,042 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,510.

Kolkata has registered 548 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 18 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 42,543. North 24-parganas saw 559 new cases on Saturday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 37,121. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 14,087 Covid cases so far out of which 122 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 217 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 12,217 till Saturday. Around 3 people died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that tension broke out at the Covid ward of the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Saturday after the oxygen supply to the ward was interrupted for some time.

The piped supply of the oxygen to the Covid ward developed some technical glitch as a result the steady flow of oxygen was hampered. The situation was soon brought under control following the intervention of the senior officials. The hospital authorities later registered a complaint with the health department against the agency that is assigned to do the job.

Dr Chinmoy Kar who was currently posted at the blood bank of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital died of Covid at a private hospital in the city.

He had diabetes as well. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in North Bengal and was brought to the city on Friday.