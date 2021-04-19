At 8,419 new cases, state sees highest-ever surge in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal on Sunday has seen 8,419 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally of infected figures to 6,59,927 so far.



The State Health department on Sunday issued a fresh Covid protocol giving an outline as to where the infected patients would be kept after they test positive for Covid.

The new protocol says that those patients who have mild symptoms and mild fever and those having no major respiratory issues can be treated from home.

Various tests like ECG, CBG, serum creatinine, pulse, blood pressure and oxygen level in blood would be examined from time to time for those who are in home isolation. Mask, sanitizers must be properly used and physical distancing must be maintained.

If a patient complaints about recurrent fever, chest pain, cough and if the oxygen saturation level drops below 95 percent, the patient must be admitted to Covid ward after consulting a doctor.

Those having comorbidity issues must be admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the total tally of infected people reached 6,59,927 on Sunday.

Around 5,99,721 patients have already been released from the hospitals out of which 4,053 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate on Sunday stood at 90.88 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.73. Fresh cases on Saturday stood at 7,713.

The new cases continue to go up in the state with active cases on Sunday standing at 49,638.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 42.57 percent.

The state has so far carried out 98,08,160 Covid sample tests out of which 46,074 were performed in the past 24 hours.

Around 28 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll in the state has reached 10,568.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 5 deaths and North 24-Parganas has registered 6 deaths, Murshidabad 4, Birbhum 2, Howrah 2, Hooghly 2, South 24-Parganas 2. Purulia 2, Jalpaiguri 1, East Burdwan 1, Howrah 1, Hooghly 1. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Nadia and West Burdwan each have registered one death in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 2,197 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 1,860.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,206. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,594 people so far.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,52,997 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,42,432. South 24-Parganas has registered 501 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 42,391