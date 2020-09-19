At 8.10%, Bengal's percentage of +ve cases miles better from many states

Kolkata: The Covid situation in Bengal is better than many other Metro cities as the state government here has managed to secure the percentage of positive cases out of sample tested at, as low as 8.10 per cent.



In the case of Maharashtra the Covid positivity rate remained over 20 per cent till a couple of days ago. Positivity rate in many states still continues to rise while in the case of Bengal the curve is gradually going down. Positivity test is an indicator of the prevalence of Covid infection in the community. The Covid positive rate in Bengal remained at 8.12 on Thursday. The top five states with a high number of active Covid cases are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh.

More than 1,90,021 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the Covid so far. The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 86.86 per cent on Friday which is the highest so far. Bengal has carried out 26,99,299 Covid tests so far out of which 45,229 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,192 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. The total tally of infected patients in the state has reached 2,18,772. Around 2,960 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has seen 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,242. Kolkata has witnessed 493 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 14 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 49,070. North 24-parganas saw 502 new cases on Friday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 44,184. North 24-Parganas has seen 7 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has witnessed 142 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 10,903. Howrah has so far seen a total 16,043 Covid cases so far out of which 171 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 222 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 14,731 till Friday. Darjeeling registered 118 new Covid cases on Thursday and the total number of infected patients reached 6,814. Alipurduar has registered 102 new cases while Coochbehar saw 82, Malda 94, Mrshidabad 71, Nadia 119 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.