At 50 infections in a day, Bengal records lowest daily cases ever

kolkata: Bengal on Monday registered the lowest daily Covid infected cases ever since the Covid pandemic broke out. Around 50 new cases have been detected on Monday, while on Sunday the daily cases stood at 90. This is for the third time in the past one week the state has seen the daily infection going below 100. Bengal on February 28 had registered the lowest number of daily Covid cases at 89.



No Covid death has been reported in the state on Monday. Daily fatality was registered at 2 on Sunday. State witnessed zero fatality on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 14,134 on Monday. Around 21,180 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Occupancy in Covid beds on Monday stood at 0.18 per cent unchanged from Sunday's figure. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 per cent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 18 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Monday registered the positivity rate at 0.35 per cent from what stood at 0.42 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 0.44 per cent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.52 per cent on Friday and 0.54 per cent on Thursday.

Bengal has so far administered 12,99,45,394 crore vaccinnations till Monday. Around 18,833 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6,97,37,942 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5,85,52,333 crore received double doses. Around 1,447 first doses have been administered on Monday while 15,969 second doses were administered.