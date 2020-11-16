At 4,480, state witnesses highest single day release of Covid patients

Kolkata: Maintaining the rise in the number of Covid recovered patients for 15 consecutive days, Bengal has witnessed the highest single day releases on Sunday with the number going up to 4,480.



The number of new infected cases has also gone down in the past 24 hours as around 3,053 cases were reported on Sunday while the Saturday's figure remained at 3,823. The recovery rate in the state has reached 91.43 per cent on Sunday higher than Saturday's figure of 91.04.

As many as 3,94,576 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,31,551. The state has so far carried out 52,18,797 Covid tests, out of which 38,658 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.27 per cent on Sunday.

Bengal has registered 51 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 7,661. Kolkata has witnessed 713 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 18 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has reached 94,024.

North 24-parganas saw 701 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district reached 88,765. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has witnessed a total 28,463 Covid cases, out of which 138 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 183 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 28,319.

Hooghly has witnessed 243 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 21,764.

Darjeeling registered 133 new cases on Sunday and the total tally has gone up to 13,561. Nadia has witnessed 154 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 15,070.

The Bengal government has set up 95 testing labs across the state. There are a total of 101 dedicated Covid hospitals. Out of this, 44 are dedicated government hospitals and 57 private.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 29.97 per cent. The occupancy rate is also gradually going down in the state.

As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.