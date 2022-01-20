At 2,154 new cases, Kolkata logs highest no. of infections among all dists; over 51K booster shots given in a day

Kolkata: Kolkata has seen the highest daily Covid infection among all other districts on Wednesday with 2,154 fresh cases being reported followed by North 24-Parganas with 1,798 new cases. South 24-Parganas comes at third with 888 cases on Wednesday. Kolkata has registered 14 fatalities on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas saw 8, followed by Howrah and Hooghly with 3 each. Only two people died of Covid in South 24-Parganas on Wednesday.



The total number of infected cases in Kolkata so far reached 4,34,969. Out of this, around 3,84,270 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 5,444 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,90,646 out of which around 3,57,431 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. Howrah has seen 513 new infections on Wednesday, Hooghly 545, West Burdwan 417, Birbhum 608, Nadia 681.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Wednesday administered 51, 317 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens. As many as 72,471 doses have been administered on youths in the age group 15-18 on Wednesday. Bengal has cumulatively administered over 11.62 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunization drive began out of which around 5,76,844 doses were administered on Wednesday. Around 4,72,41,232 people in the state have received double doses so far while around 6,85,88,817 people have got their first jab so far.

State on Wednesday registered 11,447 new Covid cases which was a slight jump from Tuesday's figure of 10,430. Bengal saw a substantial drop in daily Covid infection on Monday with 9,385 cases being reported while on last Sunday the daily infection stood at 14,938. On Saturday, the daily infected cases remained at 19,064. The figure stood at 22,645 on Friday.

The total number of infected cases reached 19,28,961 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 17,57,066 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate also dropped to 16.98 percent on Wednesday from what stood at 19.38 on Tuesday. The figure stood at 27.73 percent last Sunday. The number of fatalities on Wednesday has gone up to 38 from 34 on Tuesday. The total death toll has gone up to 20,193 on Wednesday.

The occupancy of Covid beds also dropped to 5.98 percent on Tuesday from what remained at 6.27 percent on Tuesday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.05 percent. State registered the discharge rate at 91.09 per cent on Wednesday.