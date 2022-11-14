At 17.50C, city records lowest temp of the season so far

KOLKATA: Kolkata on Monday registered the lowest temperature of the season so far with mercury sliding down to 17.5 degree Celsius. The city witnessed its highest temperature at 29.7 degree Celsius.



There has been a steady flow of the cold north Indian wind which brings down the temperature by a few notches. People in all the districts will continue to experience cold weather. Mercury may drop by 1-2 degrees in all the western districts of Bengal.

A weather official said that a north-west cold from Kashmir is entering the state bringing down the temperature. Bankura on Monday registered its lowest temperature at 14.4 degree Celsius. It will drop further in the next couple of days, the MeT office said. Weather office sources said that cold weather will prevail in all the south Bengal districts in the next 3-4 days following which mercury will go up again. It will take some more time for the winter to finally set in.

Kolkata's temperature on Sunday stood at 18.8 degree Celsius.The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier said the city's temperature may drop further in the next couple of days. Mercury dropped by 3 degrees in the past 48 hours.

People in various south Bengal districts witnessed mist early in the morning. Purulia recorded its lowest temperature at 14.4 degree Celsius. The MeT office said that a low pressure may form over south east Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sagar on November 16. It may gain some strength and may move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

There may be fresh western disturbances in the north western side, it will bring rain and snowfall in Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh. If the western disturbances enter the eastern Himalayan parts of Darjeeling, Sikkim, Kalimpong, there may be a possibility of snowfall in these regions. North Bengal districts may soon record the lowest temperature around 4 degree Celsius.