At 15% GST growth, Bengal ahead of 5 BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: Surging ahead of five BJP-ruled states, West Bengal has registered 15 per cent growth in its gross Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue collection in October 2020 compared to the corresponding month in 2019. The state's growth is also more than the national average of 11 per cent in the gross GST collection this month.



Bengal's growth is more than Uttar Pradesh (7 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (3 per cent), Uttarakhand (10 per cent), Tripura (5 per cent) and Assam (14 per cent). The state's gross GST growth percentage is also more than that of Delhi (8 per cent), Bihar (7 per cent), Kerala (7 per cent), Tamil Nadu (13 per cent), Telangana (5 per cent) and Karnataka (5 per cent).

It is for the second consecutive month that the state has registered increase in the gross GST revenue collection despite the economic downturn this year.

In September too, Bengal had witnessed an increase in the gross GST revenue collection as compared to the same month last year. Despite the Covid situation, GST collection in Bengal (including Central CST, state GST, Integrated GST and Cess) was Rs 3,393 crore in September this year against Rs 3,255 crore for the same month last year.

It may be mentioned that the SGST collection in Bengal has also witnessed a growth of 6 per cent in September compared to the corresponding month in 2019. The SGST revenue collection has gone up to Rs 2100 crore.

According to experts, it is the robust economic policies of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that is helping the state to gradually improve its economy that had nosedived due to nationwide lockdown in wake of the pandemic.

Country's gross GST revenue collection in October stands around Rs 1.05 lakh crore, of which CGST is Rs 19,193 crore, SGST Rs 5,411 crore, IGST Rs 52,540 crore and cess 8,011 crore.