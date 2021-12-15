At 14.2 degree Celsius, city sees season's coldest day on Tue

KOLKATA: The city on Tuesday witnessed the coldest day of the season so far as the mercury plunged down to 14.2 degree Celsius, which was 1 degree below normal.



A steady blow of cold north wind brought down the temperature. Some of the south Bengal districts registered temperatures around 12 degree Celsius.

This was the lowest temperature of the season. North wind was interrupted by a series of low pressure over Bay of Bengal.

"People in the state will continue to witness similar cold conditions in the next couple of days. As the impact of the western disturbances will cease, the mercury will plunge down further, giving a sense of cold wave in various south Bengal districts," a weather official said.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 15.1 degree Celsius on Monday. Western disturbances may push the temperature further up but the mercury will again slide down as the western disturbances will cease to have an impact on the weather condition.

Weather experts in the city have said Bengal might witness the coldest day of the year during the third week of this month like what it had witnessed last year.

In the last year, the state had registered the lowest temperature in the third week with the mercury dropping to almost 10 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that a cold wave may sweep through various South Bengal districts like East and West Burdwan, Purulia and Birbhum towards the end of the week. Meteorologists have predicted that the pollution level in Kolkata may turn worse this winter compared to that of previous years due to the impact of La Nina which is expected to blow over east and north India between December this year and February next year.

La Nina is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean under the impact of which strong winds blow from warm water at the ocean's surface from South America to Indonesia. It brings cold air to the Indian sub-continent from Siberia and South China.