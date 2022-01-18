At 12.4 degree Celsius, city sees coldest day in January

kolkata: The city on Monday witnessed the coldest day in January so far with mercury, plunging below 13 degree Celsius. The temperature dropped by about three degrees in the city and adjoining areas on Monday.



The lowest temperature remained around 12.4 degree Celsius, which was 2 degree below normal. The MeT office predicted that mercury might drop further in the next two days in various South Bengal districts. There will be thick fog in all the North Bengal districts in the next couple of days while Kolkata and other South Bengal districts will witness light fog in the morning. The highest temperature in the city on Monday remained around 23 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said weather would remain mostly dry in various south Bengal districts as a result people in South Bengal districts would continue to witness cold weather in the next couple of days.

The lowest temperature in the city dropped to 15.1 degree Celsius on Sunday, which was 1 degree above normal. On the day of Makar Sankranti, the mercury dropped to 18 degree Celsius in Kolkata. Unlike the previous years, people have seen a little rise in the lowest temperature this year due to the impact of repeated western disturbances.

"Various south Bengal districts will witness light fog early in the morning in the next two days while North Bengal districts will mostly experience thick fog in the morning. There is no prediction of rainfall in south Bengal yet," a weather official said.

Two western disturbances will enter North West India one after another as a result the steady flow of cold north wind will be interrupted towards the end of the week. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland as a result there may be some rainfall in various districts both in North and South Bengal, a weather official said.

It may be mentioned here that the meteorologists had earlier predicted that the pollution level in Kolkata may turn worse this winter compared to that of previous years due to the impact of La Nina which is expected to blow over east and north India till February.