At 11,948 new cases, state records highest one-day surge

KOLKATA: The Single-day Covid infection in Bengal continues to rise with 11,948 fresh cases reported across the state on Thursday. On Wednesday, Bengal saw 10,784 fresh Covid cases. This is the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic broke out last year.



Active Covid cases on Thursday jumped to 68,798 from 63,496 on Wednesday. The total tally of infected people has gone up to 7,00,904 on Thursday out of which around 6,21,340 patients have already been released from the hospitals. Around 6,590 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate on Thursday stood at 88.65 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 7.01. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 49.73 percent. The state has so far carried out 1,00,03,490 Covid sample tests out of which 53,154 were performed in the past 24 hours.

As many as 56 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours in the state. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,766 on Thursday. Out of total death, Kolkata in past 24 hours registered 14 deaths and North 24-Parganas has registered 13 deaths, Malda 2, Howrah 4, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 2, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 2, South 24-Parganas 5, Darjeeling 1, Nadia 4.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 2,646 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 2,372. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,258. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,645 people so far.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,62,656 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,50,656. South 24-Parganas has registered 779 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 44,919.

The State Health department has already published a host of emergency numbers so that infected people do not face any difficulties in getting admission in hospitals or in other alternative facilities.

The direct telemedicine number of the state is 033-2357-6001. The helpline numbers are 1800-313-444-222; 033-23412600. Control room numbers at Swasthya Bhawan are 62912 15847, 62906 48755. Apart from these numbers, one additional number has been opened for ambulance service within Kolkata. The number is 033-40902929. However, one can avail ambulance services and other facilities by calling at the helpline numbers launched by the Health department.The district control room numbers for North 24-Parganas are 74393-34624; 76050-57324/25/27/28/29. Covid control room numbers South 24-Parganas would be 33247-95041/43 and 33264-13393 for Howrah. Two control room numbers have been opened in Hooghly ~ 033-26621042 for Srerampur and 033-26835324 for Chandannagar.