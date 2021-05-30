At 11,514 new cases, state reports dip for about 4 consecutive days

Kolkata: Bengal on Saturday registered 11,514 fresh Covid cases, a slight dip from Friday's figure of 12,193. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 13,54,956.



The total number of fatalities has gone up to 15,268 on Saturday with 148 cases registered in the past 24 hours. Around 18,774 people were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday. The total tally of releases reached 12,37,290 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Saturday stood at 91.32 per cent.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.01. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 30.09.

Meanwhile, the State Health department has already administered the first dose of vaccine on more than 1 crore people in the state. It has conducted vaccinations on 2,67,010 people across the state on Saturday. Bengal has so far carried out 1,42,63,950 lakh vaccination marks till Saturday.

On Friday, around 2,43,737 people were vaccinated in the state.

No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Saturday. State government has already conducted vaccinations on 7,37,872 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state

government.

Kolkata has registered 44 Covid deaths on Saturday while North 24-parganas has seen 36 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 8 deaths on Saturday, Howrah 7, Hooghly 7, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 5, Purulia 2, Birbhum 2, Nadia 17, Murshidabad 1, Malda 1, South Dinajpur 4, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 5, Kalimpong 1, Darjeeling 7. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 1,735 fresh

cases and North 24-Parganas 2,441.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,395 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,837 people so far.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,92,292 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,89,248. South 24-Parganas has registered 895 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the health department's figure, 3 new mucormycosis cases were reported on Sunday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 23 in the state. One patient died of the disease on Saturday. Three deaths

have been reported from the state so far.

There are 11 suspected cases coming up before the health department. Among the 11 new suspected cases, one was reported by CMCH, 3 by SSKMH, 3 RG Kar, 3 by BSMCH and 1 from a private hospital in the city.