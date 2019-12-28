At 11.1oC, city experiences lowest temperature of this season





Kolkata: Kolkata experienced the lowest temperature of this season, registering a bone chilling 11.1 degree Celsius on Saturday.

While people in the city felt the difference in temperature in the past 24 hours mainly because of the cold wind that has been sweeping across the city, other districts of

Bengal experienced below 10 degree Celsius. The city's sky remained cloudy from the morning, while various North and South Bengal districts witnessed thick mist in the early morning hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury will start going down again from Saturday, after the impact of western disturbance and pressure trough ceases.

The trough was initially formed between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand due to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

On Friday, the city of joy recorded 12.6 degree Celsius. However, in the past 24 hours, the highest temperature in the city has remained around 20.3 degree Celsius, which is six degrees below normal.

"The cold wave condition is prevailing in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Nadia and Murshidabad. The situation is likely to continue in the next few days. Night temperature likely to prevail below normal by 4-6 degree Celsius during next two days, thereafter gradual rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during next 2-3 days over the land area of the region. Shallow to moderate fog likely to prevail at one or two places over Gangetic West Bengal during the next 48 hours," a weather official said.

It might be mentioned that rain might dampen the spirit of New Year celebration in the city,

with the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicting light to moderate showers from January 1-3, 2020.

"Very light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places over Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, Nadia, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata," pointed out official website of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.