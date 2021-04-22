At 10,784 cases, highest single-day spike so far

KOLKATA:Bengal has seen 10,784 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday while the casualty in a single day touched 58.



The is the highest single day spike ever since the pandemic broke out last year. Active Covid cases on Wednesday jumped to 63,496 from 58,386 on Tuesday.

The total tally of infected people has gone up to 6,88,956 on Wednesday out of which around 6,14,750 patients have already been released from the hospitals. Around 5,616 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Wednesday stood at 89.23 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 6.92.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 47.18 percent. The state has so far carried out 99,50,336 Covid sample tests out of which 50,014 were performed in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll in the state has reached 10,710 on Wednesday. Kolkata in past 24 hours registered 13 deaths. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,244. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 2,568 fresh cases. The State Health department already issued order asking the health workers to attend office on all working days and also on holidays if required. Health workers involved in Covid treatment are now working in three shifts of 8 hours. West Bengal Clinical Establishments Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday issued two advisories to the private hospitals asking them to shift OPDs from their main building. The private hospitals have also been asked to set up sattelite centers. State Health department carried out 1,386 sessions on Wednesay and around 1,73,866 people were vaccinated. Around 92,216 people took the first dose and 78,722 took the second dose. Around 93,94,933 people have so far received vaccination.