Assistant Super of Beliaghata ID Hospital dies of dengue

KOLKATA: Anirban Hazra (42), an Assistant Superintendent of Beliaghata ID Hospital, died of dengue at the same hospital on Friday. He was admitted to the hospital on November 1.



His health condition deteriorated on Thursday night as his platelet count dropped to 16,000. Due to the efforts of the hospital doctors, his condition improved. Platelet was transfused into the patient. On Friday morning, he was shifted to the critical care unit (CCU) as his condition again deteriorated. He had complained of cardiovascular issues.

He is the first health administrative official to fall victim to dengue. The incident has triggered shock among the doctors' fraternity.

It was learnt that dengue had been mentioned as the cause of his death on the death certificate. He was a resident of Howrah. It was learnt that dengue infection was detected in his daughter's body. It may be mentioned here that an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, Utpal Naskar had also died at a private hospital in Ekbalpur area last week.

According to the state Health department data, around 861 dengue cases have been detected across the state on Friday. Around 6,205 dengue sample tests were carried out in the state.

According to the state government data, Kolkata Municipal Corporation saw an increase in dengue cases by 681 in the last one week which is the highest by any civic body followed by Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation where the increase was registered at 408.Dengue situation is the worst in North 24-Parganas as the district registered 2,926 infected cases in 42nd and 43rd week, followed by Murshidabad, Kolkata and Hooghly, reveals a recent survey carried out by the state Health department. State has so far registered over 42,666 dengue cases, the highest in the past 6 years.