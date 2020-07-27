Assistant sub-inspector of CISF dies at a Covid dedicated hospital

Kolkata: An assistant sub-inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) SK Routh (58) who was currently posted at the CISF unit of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) died at a Covid Hospital in the



city.

He was admitted to the hospital on June 18 as he had complained about Covid symptoms. He had eventually tested positive for the virus. He was a resident of Midnapore. His health condition had deteriorated since Friday.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 38 CISF personnel posted at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) in Kolkata had tested positive in May.

Many other Central Industrial Security Force jawans had been put under quarantine.

An assistant sub-inspector of CISF each from GRSEL and the Indian Museum had earlier died of COVID-19 in the city.