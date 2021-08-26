Assets belong to India; BJP or Modi don't own them: Mamata on NMP

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, claiming that it is a ploy to sell assets that belong to the country and not to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP.



Terming the NMP as a "shocking and unfortunate decision", the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the money raised by selling those assets will be used during elections against the Opposition parties.

"We condemn this shocking and unfortunate decision. These assets belong to the country. It is the property of neither Modi nor the BJP. They (Central government) can't just sell a country's assets as per their whims and fancies," Banerjee told reporters at the state Secretariat Nabanna.

The entire country will stand together and oppose this "anti-people" decision, she said.

"The BJP should be ashamed. No one has given them the right to sell our nation's assets," she said.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

"The entire nation is with me to raise its voice and condemn the Centre's anti-people policy. We must keep in mind that the country will not run as per the will of BJP leaders," Banerjee added.

Replying to a question in this regard, Banerjee said at Nabanna Sabhaghar: "They are selling out railways, ports, public sector utilities, insurance companies and everything and stacking the generated money in their (BJP's) reserve 'bhandar' (fund) just to utilise the same during elections. They are selling out the country just to remain in power. I do not support this government."

It needs mention that senior leaders of different political parties across the country slammed the Centre for taking up the NMP policy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Modi in a tweet stating that "we have already sold out our prestige and now #IndiaonSale".

Reacting sharply to a question related to a section of BJP leader's demand to divide North Bengal and form a Union Territory, Banerjee said: "They are thinking of dividing Bengal after selling out the country. But it will never happen. Do not forget that the game is on (Khela Hobe). We will not give up so easily."

She also took a dig at the Centre for sending its teams on and off to assess the progress of projects funded by them saying that they must keep in mind that Bengal is number one in most sectors, including implementation of 100 days work scheme, Banglar Abas Yojana, skill development programmes, rural road construction and many more. The Chief Minister on Wednesday held the first meeting of the Scheduled Caste Development Advisory Council at Nabanna Sabhaghar where she announced the construction of 20 lakh pucca houses for people from SC, ST communities. Banerjee also stated that Bengal tops in geo-tagging of houses under the Banglar Abas Yojana scheme..