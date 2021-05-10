Assessment to begin soon: Bengal expert of nat'l task force

KOLKATA: Dr Bhabatosh Biswas, former Vice-Chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences who has been selected as one of the 12-member of National Task Force (NTF) constituted by the Supreme Court to streamline and ensure 'effective and transparent' allocation of liquid medical oxygen to various states on a rational way, on Sunday said they would soon start ground-level assessment in Bengal and other states.



Dr Biswas told Millennium Post that NTF would look into various other aspects but its primary objective would be to ensure adequate oxygen supply to all the states which are in dire need. "The oxygen crisis will soon be addressed on priority basis as it's the burning issue. The NTF will soon start assessing the situation at various hospitals and find out the problems these institutions have been facing. There are multiple challenges which we are ready to tackle," he added.

"Every member of NTF has expertise in their own field and diverse experience. We will have to find out the solutions to the existing problems after a detailed assessment. We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved. We will submit recommendations periodically to the Centre. Everything will be done under the observation of the Apex Court. We expect that there will be a better coordination between various state governments and the Centre," Dr Biswas said.

He also pointed out that they would also look into various other issues including the procurement and distribution of medicines. The NTF may also check the preparedness of various state governments to check if the situation further worsens.

"We have to find out if the states are ready to face any further challenges. Experts are saying that there may be a third wave of Covid later this year. We have to explore various options as to how more manpower can be utilised, how the recruitments of health workers can be done.

An assessment would also be made to find out the preparedness of various state governments," he added.

"Once, we identify the problems we can put more coordinated effort into ironing out the difficulties. We are already having discussion among other members," Dr Biswas said.