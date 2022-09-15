Assess impact on nature: Rowing clubs to hold trial runs of petrol-driven rescue boats

KOLKATA: The extended expert committee has asked the rowing clubs to conduct a trial run with petrol-driven rescue boats to assess the impact of pollution in the water of Rabindra Sarobar and the noise factor.



The permission regarding resumption of rowing activities at the Lake will be given based on the exercise.

The extended expert committee of the state government that was formed under the instructions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) held a meeting with the authorities of all the three rowing clubs in presence of senior officials of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) on Wednesday.

"The rowing clubs have informed us that the speed of battery operated rescue boats is no match in comparison to those run by diesel and in case of any mishap, rescue operation through battery operated boats may not be a fruitful option. The committee has asked them to submit a detailed report on their experience of operating the two types of rescue boats within one or two days on the basis of which the date of trial run will be finalized," a senior KMDA official said.

Rowing at Rabindra Sarobar was stopped from May 22 after the death of two young rowers on May 21.

The expert committee may also invite environmentalists during the trial run.

The NGT last week had stated that whether petrol boats should be permitted, if they are environmentally compliant, is a matter to be decided exclusively by KMDA along with the expert committee constituted.

All three rowing clubs had written to KMDA demanding an immediate instruction to resume rowing soon after the order of NGT.