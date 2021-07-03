Assembly the citadel of democracy, says Mamata; urges all to attend session

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the people of Bengal for supporting Trinamool Congress to attain landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.



Addressing the Assembly on Friday afternoon, she said: "I would like to express my gratitude towards 'Maa, Mati and Manush'. I salute the people of Bengal and pray for their well-being as with their blessings we have returned to power with a two-thirds majority that ensured a landslide win," Banerjee said.

She further stated that her government had already begun fulfilling the promises made before the elections. "We have already launched the Student Credit Card scheme facilitating Rs 10 lakh soft loan to students for higher studies. The annual financial assistance to farmers under the Krishak Bandhu scheme has also been increased to Rs 10,000. The other promises will also be fulfilled one after the other," Banerjee said, adding that such initiatives will one day turn 'Bangla to Biswa Bangla'.

The Mamata Banerjee government has ensured 2.7 times growth in the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDSP) and the tax revenue has improved by 2.9 times. The capital expenditure has also increased 7.2 times and the state plan expenditure has increased by 5.9 times. Most importantly, the revenue deficit to GDSP has fallen to 1.57 per cent and the fiscal deficit has also decreased to 2.94 per cent.

The state government has implemented unique projects like Matir Shristi, Duare Sarkar, Swasthya Sathi, Taruner Swapno, Samajik Surakshya Yojana, Chaa Sundari and Taposili Bandhu.

Urging every member of the House to religiously attend the Assembly sessions, Banerjee said: "Assembly is the citadel of democracy. All, starting from newly-elected members to senior members and ministers, should attend the Assembly regularly when it is in session. It is the convention of the Assembly to attend and participate." She also urged the senior members to help their junior peers to learn the various norms of the Assembly.