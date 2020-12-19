Assembly Speaker rejects Suvendu's resignation

Kolkata: Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday rejected the resignation of Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari citing that the resignation letter was not in conformity with the rules of the state Assembly and also to the provisions of the Constitution.

Banerjee has asked Adhikari to appear in person in his chamber at the Assembly on Monday.

"It is not possible for me to accept the resignation in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine," Banerjee said. Banerjee noted that Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally, nor informed him personally that the same was 'voluntary and genuine.' The speaker showed two letters – one that he received through e-mail bearing date and another received from the Assembly with no date.

On December 16, when Adhikari had come to the Assembly Secretariat for submitting his resignation letter, the Speaker had already left the House as he had some prior engagements. Until his resignation is accepted, Adhikari will remain a TMC MLA.