Assembly session: TMC to move resolution against 'excesses by central agencies'

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will move a motion condemning the alleged 'excess' by the central investigating agencies like the CBI and the ED in the state at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.



State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that the motion will come up for discussion on September 19. The short Assembly monsoon session will begin from September 14. This is perhaps the first time that a political party has brought a proposal of deliberating on the issue alleging that the central government has been unleashing the agencies for political vendetta.

Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay said on Monday that a proposal on the motion has already been submitted to the Assembly.

"There will be a discussion in which members of both the treasury benches and the opposition will participate. An atmosphere of tension and fear is being created in the state," the Speaker said.

The decision to move the motion was taken at a working committee meeting of the Assembly on Monday, which was attended by several ministers and MLAs of the ruling party in presence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, Asish Banerjee.

Chattopadhyay alleged that the BJP-ruled government at the Centre is also making the Election Commission act at its behest.

"They are trying to topple the governments ruled by the Opposition in different states by using the Election Commission. This has prompted us to table a motion condemning the matter," he added.