Assembly session likely to be held in mid of September

Kolkata: A session of the West Bengal Assembly is scheduled to be held in September with all



necessary COVID-19 safety norms in place.

The session would commence sometime in the first or the second week of September and all measures are being taken to maintain the Covid protocol to avert the spread of the infection.

However, the Assembly session would not be called a monsoon session because it is not going to be a long one as it happens in normal time. It is a 295-member assembly that includes a nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community. The state government had sent a proposal to hold a session of the Assembly in September.