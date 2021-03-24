Assembly polls: BJP workers fret over selection of MPs as nominees

Kolkata: Resentment is brewing among BJP workers as the party has fielded Lok Sabha MPs as nominees for the forthcoming state Assembly elections. Several workers have been demanding that the four Lok Sabha MPs— who are contesting the state Assembly polls—should tender resignations like the party's former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.



The party has fielded MPs like Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, Lock Chatterjee from Chinsurah, Jagannath Sarkar from Shantipur (Nadia) and Nisit Pramanick from Dinhata.

Requesting anonymity, a senior state BJP leader said though there was no rule that they would have to resign from Lok Sabha to contest the Assembly elections, they should have resigned on moral grounds.

"If they win the Assembly election, they will have to resign from Lok Sabha and by-elections will have to be held. Again, after winning the Assembly seat, if they decide to continue being in the Lok Sabha, a by-election for the Assembly seat will have to be held. Their candidatures have hit the morale of the party's rank and file," he said.

Meanwhile, after BJP announced another list of 13 candidates on Tuesday, resentment erupted within the party workers. Party workers were upset over the nomination of Ashok Lahiri from Balurghat. BJP workers also staged demonstrations against the nomination of Debabrata Majhi from Chowrangee and Subrata Saha from Rashbehari seats.

BJP workers said they had submitted the names of their favourite candidates and alleged that these two persons had bagged the nomination by paying "hefty cash" to the leaders.

Meanwhile, the agitation against Rabindranath Bhattacharya is still continuing in Singur.