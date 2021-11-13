Assembly passes resolution to separate Bally Municipality from HMC

Kolkata: The resolution to separate Bally Municipality from Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) has been passed in the state Assembly on Friday.

It was in 2015 when Bally Municipality was amalgamated with the HMC, taking the total number of wards under the corporation to 66.

Again, the municipality has been separated as the state government aims to ensure better civic amenities for the residents of the area. HMC was set up in 1862. Later in the year 1883, Bally Municipality was carved out of the corporation as a separate urban local body comprising areas of Liluah, Belur and Bally under its jurisdiction. At present, around 11.81 square km area comes under the jurisdiction of Bally Municipality with a population of 2.93 lakh (as per the 2011 census).

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said at the Assembly that the decision to separate Bally Municipality from HMC was taken by the Cabinet in January only. People's views was considered after issuing a notification in this regard in February. "The move will ensure better civic amenities at the micro level," she said.

MLA from Bally Assembly Constituency Dr Rana Chatterjee said: "It would immensely benefit the people of the area as they do not have to travel a long distance for administrative works related to civic amenities. When the prices of petrol and diesel were skyrocketing, people had to pay an additional cost to reach the headquarters of the HMC by changing two buses from Bally. Moreover, Bally Municipality has an added significance as Belur Math is situated in the area under its jurisdiction."

The distance from Bally to HMC headquarters near Howrah Maidan is nearly 8 km while the existing administrative building from where Bally Municipality used to function earlier, is situated on GT Road and it takes only a few minutes for people to reach. An amendment would be brought in the House on Tuesday for the HMC Act as the total number of wards would come down to 50 from 66. With Bally Municipality getting separated, the HMC would retain its actual 50 wards.