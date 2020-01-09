Assembly passes resolution to extend validity of SC & ST for 10 yrs

Kolkata: The Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution for ratification of the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in order to extend the validity of SC, ST reservation for the next 10 years in the state. The resolution passed by a two-thirds majority will now be sent to the Centre.



Initiating the discussion on the resolution, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said the Bengal government will always protect the rights of SCs, STs, OBCs, tribals and minorities and the Bill was timely.

A special session was called on Thursday to pass the resolution after the Centre had passed the same in both the Houses of Parliament.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the Assembly said the special session was called for passing the resolution on an immediate basis.

The validity of the SC, ST reservation will expire on January 25. The resolution has to be passed in half of the total number of Assemblies in the country in order to continue with the reservation uninterrupted.

"The reservation ceases to have an impact as 70 years have passed since its inception. If the resolution is not passed on time, the development of the SC, ST would be hampered in the state.

"Once the amendment is passed in this regard, the people belonging to the SC and ST community will continue to enjoy the facilities for another ten years," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that her government would discuss the issue of Anglo-Indian reservation in the state Assembly during the next session after the Centre decided to scrap such reservation in Parliament. She also added that they would further discuss on a resolution against the NRC in the Assembly. Banerjee also accused the CPI(M) and Congress of politicising the SC, ST reservation issue during the special session in the House.