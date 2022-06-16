Assembly passes Bill to institute CM as Chancellor of veterinary varsity
KOLKATA: The West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences (Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed at the state Assembly on Wednesday with the objective of replacing the Governor as chancellor with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The Bill was passed by a voice vote after opposition BJP MLAs staged a walkout, while state Animal Resources Development minister Swapan Debnath was giving his reply to the Bill after nearly 90 minutes of discussion in which both Trinamool Congress BJP legislators took part.
It has been proposed that the Vice-Chancellor can hold office till he/ she attains the age of seventy. This age limit is 65 at present.
The Punchi Commission in its report recommended that to be able to discharge the constitutional obligations fairly and impartially , the Governor should not be burdened with positions and responsibilities which are not envisaged under the constitution and which may expose the august office to controversies or public criticism. "Making the Governor, the chancellor of the universities may have had some relevance historically which has ceased to do so, with the change of circumstances,"Debnath said.
Partha Chatterjee, state Parliamentary Affairs minister said that BJP has not participated in voting knowing full well that they will lose. "However, such practice is not desirable. They had acted in similar fashion on Tuesday when the West Bengal Private University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed at the state Assembly," he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
City reports 1,375 new cases as positivity rate crosses 7%15 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
Govt plans to set up state guest house 'Dilli Sadan'15 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Heatwave back in parts of Capital as rain gives it a miss15 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
Bike-borne duo snatches gold chain of BJP leader15 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Family court judge shares personal mobile no., meets party in chamber15 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT