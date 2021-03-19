Assam native held from city for abducting B'desh man

KOLKATA: A man identified as Mukhtar Hussain of Naogaon in Assam has been arrested from Sonarpur during a joint raid conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Kolkata Police and Baruipur police district for allegedly abducting a Bangladeshi national.



According to sources, on March 13, STF Kolkata received a written complaint from a person identified as Md Enamul Haque Farukh of Dhaka claiming that someone or some people had kidnapped his brother Hafez Moulana Md Mamunur Rashid of Netrakona district in Bangladesh.

On March 7 night, Rashid had left his home without informing anyone of his family. When Farukh contacted him through a social media platform, his brother claimed that he went to meet one of his friends from India near the border.

On March 8, Farukh received a threatening text message from Rashid's social media account which was sent by some unknown person.

The accused claimed that he had kidnapped Rashid and demanded Rs 1 crore.

On March 11, he sent a picture of Rashid tied up to confirm the abduction.

After STF officials obtained all details from Farukh, they started tracking the location of Rashid's mobile phone and finally on Wednesday evening the location was found in Sonarpur.

Immediately a team of STF personnel along with cops from Sonarpur police station conducted a raid at Hussain's hideout and Rashid was rescued.

Cops suspect involvement of more people into the crime and are searching for them.