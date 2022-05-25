Asis Chakraborty becomes chief of State Cooperative Housing Federation again

kolkata: The election for the post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the State Cooperative Housing Federation was held on Wednesday. Asis Chakraborty was re-elected as the Chairman and Samarendra Mohan Biswas became the new Vice-Chairman for the next five years.

In the last five years, the federation had been able to recover huge amount of unpaid debts which had been accumulated for decades. The amount of this money was about Rs. 16 crore. Besides, in the last five years, the total amount collected, including this unpaid money, was about Rs. 44 crore. Not only that, after Chakraborty took charge as the chairman in 2017, the amount of outstanding loan, taken from State Cooperative Bank was about Rs 14.70 crore. The amount of outstanding loan stands at only Rs. 2.75 crore currently. The federation has been able to repay Rs. 11.75 crore in last five years.