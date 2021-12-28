Asim Roy's name proposed as new Lokayukta in Bengal

Kolkata: Name of Justice (retd.) Asim Roy has been proposed as the new Lokayukta in Bengal.



The name of the Lokayukta gets proposed by a four member committee comprising Chief Minister, Speaker of the state Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Leader of the Opposition.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee attended the meeting with Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee remaining present virtually.

However, Leader of the Opposition did not turn up in the meeting. No other name apart from that of Justice (retd.) Asim Roy was proposed in the meeting. As a result his name has been finalised for proposal before Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. In this case, the Chief Minister said: "One must work remaining within the ambit of the Constitution. We are well aware of it and we work accordingly. The names have been proposed as per the guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court".

Adhikari said: "I had written to Chief Secretary to know

that whose names are getting proposed and the basis of

the same or else it would not be possible for me to attend

the meeting. I will be sending a separate proposal to the Governor".

Name of Justice (retd.) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya has also been proposed as the chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission and Shivkanta Prasad as a member of the commission.

The Chief Minister, Speaker of the state Assembly and Leader of the Opposition are in the committee to propose the names. Though leader of the Opposition was absent, names of Justice (retd.) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya has been finalised as there was majority (two members) of the committee was present.

The names would be sent to Governor for his final nod.

Speaker said: "It is expected that the Governor gives his assent at the earliest".