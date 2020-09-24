ASI dies of Covid

Kolkata: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Haridevpur police station has died of Covid infection on Thursday morning at a city hospital.



Tushar Kanti Koley, the ASI fell sick two weeks ago. After testing his swab sample, he was found COVID-19 positive and subsequently got admitted at a private hospital. On Wednesday night his condition deteriorated and on Thursday morning he died.

A condolence message was tweeted by the Kolkata Police as well as the Commissioner, Anuj Sharma. He tweeted,

"Sharing the sad news of demise of ASI Tushar Kanti Koley who was admitted in hospital after being tested positive Corona Martyr."

The tweet by the Kolkata Police read: "We deeply mourn the untimely demise of Assistant Sub Inspector Tushar Kanti Koley, who was posted in Haridevpur PS. He was affected with COVID-19 and was at the forefront of our Fight Against Corona. Salute Braveheart RIP CP Kolkata."

Meanwhile, Sharma has recovered from the Covid infection recently and is currently staying in home isolation.