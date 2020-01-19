ASI arrested for molesting two students
Kolkata: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Gopalpur police camp under Haroa police station has been arrested for allegedly molesting two students on Friday evening.
According to locals, the girls had gone to a fair organised by the state government, where the accused ASI identified as Jahangir Hossian Gazi, was on duty. It has been alleged that the students asked for some information from Gazi, following which he allegedly asked them to go with him. He then took them to a room of a school adjacent to the fair and made attempts to molest them.
After the girls came out of the school and informed the locals, Gazi was reportedly manhandled. He was later handed over to police, along with a formal complaint, after which he was arrested.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cynical India checkmate Australia19 Jan 2020 7:00 PM GMT
Rajasthan Assembly likely to pass resolution against CAA19 Jan 2020 6:54 PM GMT
TDP chief Naidu asks Jagan Reddy not to shift capital from...19 Jan 2020 6:53 PM GMT
Car mishap: Shabana Azmi 'stable', FIR lodged against19 Jan 2020 6:53 PM GMT
Liberal democracy institutions must defend Constitution:...19 Jan 2020 6:52 PM GMT