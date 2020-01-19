ASI arrested for molesting two students

Kolkata: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Gopalpur police camp under Haroa police station has been arrested for allegedly molesting two students on Friday evening.

According to locals, the girls had gone to a fair organised by the state government, where the accused ASI identified as Jahangir Hossian Gazi, was on duty. It has been alleged that the students asked for some information from Gazi, following which he allegedly asked them to go with him. He then took them to a room of a school adjacent to the fair and made attempts to molest them.

After the girls came out of the school and informed the locals, Gazi was reportedly manhandled. He was later handed over to police, along with a formal complaint, after which he was arrested.