Ashok Mitra becomes Chairman of Balurghat civic body

balurghat: New chairman of Balurghat civic body Ashok Mitra was felicitated in Balurghat on Tuesday. Mitra was given flower-bouquet and sweets after his name was announced as the new chairman by the state Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership on Monday.

South Dinajpur district TMC president Ujjwal Kumar Bashak informed from Kolkata that Mitra was selected as the chairman of the newly constituted TMC-led Balurghat civic body.

According to him, Pradipta Chakraborty was selected as the vice-chairman of Balurghat civic body.

In Gangarampur civic body, heavyweight TMC leader and Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra's brother Prashanta Mitra was selected as the new chairman and Jayanta Kumar Das as the new vice-chairman of Gangarampur civic body.

Notably new Balurghat civic body chairman won from the ward no 5 while Chakraborty who was contesting from ward no 22 defeated her nearest Left Front candidate.