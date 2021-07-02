Ashis Banerjee to become Dy Speaker

Top
Kolkata: Ashis Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MLA from Rampurhat, will be appointed as the Deputy Speaker uncontested.

The election to the post of Deputy Speaker will be held at 4 pm on Friday.

The Opposition has decided not to contest and did not send any name.

Banerjee is an MLA since 2001. He was the Agriculture minister from 2016-2021.

He was respected by the Left Front MLAs during its regime. He was awarded for remaining present on all days in the Assembly during the Left Front rule.

